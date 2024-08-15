Storm ravages Topeka

For the fourth time in recent weeks, Topekans found themselves cleaning up Thursday morning in the wake of a severe overnight thunderstorm.

Winds estimated at 80 mph did widespread tree damage late Wednesday evening in northeast Topeka. More than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power into Thursday morning.

Recent storms were:

• A June 26 storm characterized by 86 mph winds, which left more than 11,800 homes and businesses without power.

• A July 16 storm with 70 mph winds that cut power to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in the area.

• A July 31 storm bringing winds as high as 77 mph, which cut power to more than 32,000 homes and businesses in the area.