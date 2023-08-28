 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Summit addresses mental health in ag

An often overlooked part of society in need of mental health services — those working in the ag industry — were spotlighted at a summit last week in Dodge City.

August 28, 2023 - 3:50 PM

NAMI Kansas executive director Sherrie Vaughn speaks to the audience at the first “Standing in the Gap” rural mental health summit Aug. 22 in Dodge City. Photo by AJ Dome for Kansas Reflector

DODGE CITY — Kansas mental health care workers acknowledge a gap in mental health services and data for farmers and ranchers in the western portion of the state.

Officials with the Kansas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness held an inaugural summit Aug. 22 in Dodge City, called “Standing in the Gap,” to highlight the difficulties of accessing mental health care services in rural Kansas and offer potential solutions to frontier mental health issues.

NAMI Kansas executive director Sherrie Vaughn said her Topeka-based organization is concerned about the lack of mental health care in some rural areas.

