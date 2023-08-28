Summit addresses mental health in ag

DODGE CITY — Kansas mental health care workers acknowledge a gap in mental health services and data for farmers and ranchers in the western portion of the state.

Officials with the Kansas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness held an inaugural summit Aug. 22 in Dodge City, called “Standing in the Gap,” to highlight the difficulties of accessing mental health care services in rural Kansas and offer potential solutions to frontier mental health issues.

NAMI Kansas executive director Sherrie Vaughn said her Topeka-based organization is concerned about the lack of mental health care in some rural areas.