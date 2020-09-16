Menu Search Log in

Survey: More Kansans than ever believe in global warming

Climate map shows 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. About two-thirds of Kansans believe so.

By

State News

September 16, 2020 - 9:54 AM

The Yale Climate Opinion map, published in early September 2020. Photo by YALE PROGRAM ON CLIMATE CHANGE COMMUNICATION

Climate change is at the root of this year’s extreme weather events, from the wild swings between flooding and drought in Kansas to larger hurricanes and some of the worst wildfires the West has seen.

And the majority of Americans are starting to take notice, according to the latest survey from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

The climate opinion map, which was compiled from survey data from March 2020, shows 72% of Americans believe that global warming is happening. At a local level, Kansans and Missourians aren’t far behind, with a little more than two-thirds believing that global warming is happening.

