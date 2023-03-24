Survivors of child sex crimes urge changes to Kansas law

TOPEKA — Earl McIntosh wants state lawmakers to look at a photo of himself as a young boy, to see him as an innocent child full of joy and potential, and to think about how his life forever changed when he was sexually assaulted.

Kansas law protects the man who assaulted McIntosh from facing consequences for his decades-old crime. The attacker now mentors young schoolchildren in Shawnee, McIntosh said.

McIntosh, a Topeka resident, joined a chorus of survivors who urged lawmakers to adopt legislation that removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes. After months of delay, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Thursday on Senate Bill 317.