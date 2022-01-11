Taxes, vaxxes and maps: Legislature kicks off session

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican lawmakers are eager to cut taxes because Kansas is flush with cash, but the annual legislative session that opened Monday is shadowed by redistricting, election year-politics and COVID-19.

With GOP supermajorities in both chambers, lawmakers expect to debate what public schools should — and should not — teach students about race and the role of racism in U.S. history. They also are likely to consider tightening election laws during their 90 scheduled days in session.

And legislators are likely to discuss legalizing marijuana for medical use. Kelly and other Democrats support the idea, and some Republicans have warmed to at least a highly regulated version.