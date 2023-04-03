‘This is what it is going to cost you’: Chanute police seize vehicles with remarkable frequency

CHANUTE — Mary Leonard wasn’t expecting to be pulled over by a Chanute Police Department officer in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2021.

“It was my father’s car. My headlights weren’t turned on,” she said. “It was only the second time I had ever driven that car, and I thought they were automatic since it was a newer car.”

That set off a chain reaction. Because of a prior drunk driving arrest, she was not allowed to drive a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Now she was under arrest for doing just that.