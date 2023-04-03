 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

‘This is what it is going to cost you’: Chanute police seize vehicles with remarkable frequency

In 2021, the Chanute Police Department accounted for 41 of 48 vehicle seizures statewide resolved with a settlement fee. Most involve traffic stops involving drug possession.

By

State News

April 3, 2023 - 1:54 PM

In Chanute, this scenario plays out in with remarkable frequency: A traffic stop for a minor infraction, discovery of trace amounts of marijuana or methamphetamine, an arrest, seizure of the vehicle, and then a fee that must be paid to recover it. Photo by Getty Images via Kansas Reflector

CHANUTE — Mary Leonard wasn’t expecting to be pulled over by a Chanute Police Department officer in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2021.

“It was my father’s car. My headlights weren’t turned on,” she said. “It was only the second time I had ever driven that car, and I thought they were automatic since it was a newer car.”

That set off a chain reaction. Because of a prior drunk driving arrest, she was not allowed to drive a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Now she was under arrest for doing just that.

Related
August 2, 2022
March 17, 2022
December 20, 2019
October 5, 2015
Most Popular