 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Thousands mistakenly kicked off Medicaid

Kansas officials say Medicaid expansion would have protected some from dismissal.

By

State News

September 27, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Christine Osterlund, Kansas Department of Health and Environment's deputy secretary for Medicaid, said computer system woes caused 12,000 adults and children to be mistakenly dropped from Medicaid this year during the process of reviewing eligibility in aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas administrators of the Medicaid program estimate 12,000 adults or children eligible for the health coverage program were stripped of benefits due to problems with processing renewals.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said more than two-dozen states, including Kansas, failed to conduct renewal assessments properly and consequently disenrolled too many people. About 500,000 in the United States should have been allowed to maintain coverage, but were excluded by states and territories as a result of the eligibility review shortcomings.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sounded an alarm Aug. 30 that some state computer systems were inappropriately disenrolling people, even when the state had information indicating the person remained eligible.

