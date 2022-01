KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans are underway to connect a Civil War-era commercial port on the Missouri River and a Kansas City park where Lewis and Clark once camped.

The Northeast Kansas City, Kansas, Heritage Trail came to life when the Groundwork Northeast Revitalization Group partnered with the Unified Government to apply for a grant from the Mid-America Regional Council.

They were awarded $108,000, supplemented by a $30,000 match from the UG.