Tyson concedes in GOP treasurer’s race

TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson conceded the Republican Party’s nomination for state treasurer amid a recount she sought in six counties that barely nudged the needle in an extremely close primary.

Tyson, a GOP senator from Parker in eastern Kansas, sent a message Thursday to supporters of her campaign who provided donations, walked door-to-door, put up yard signs and prayed on her behalf. She lost by less than 500 votes out of 431,000 cast statewide.

“While our campaign is over,” she said, “I will continue to work to protect our freedoms and to make Kansas a shining state in the nation. Over the course of the campaign, I have been blessed to meet and get to know so many amazing Kansans.”