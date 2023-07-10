 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda

NATO members will have plenty to discuss at their annual summit in Lithuania this week, most notably the Russian war in Ukraine.

July 10, 2023 - 3:08 PM

People walk towards a sculpture dedicated to the NATO military alliance in front of the Presidential Palace on July 9, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. Vilnius is scheduled to host the July 11-12 2023 NATO Summit. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images/TNS

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine will top the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts hold a summit in Lithuania’s capital over two days starting Tuesday.

They are expected to focus on ensuring that Ukraine has support as long as the conflict continues, how to bring the country even closer to NATO without actually joining, and security guarantees Kyiv might need to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again after the war ends.

The leaders meeting in Vilnius are set to endorse new defense plans in case Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to broaden Moscow’s war beyond Ukraine and westward into allied territory. They also weigh defense spending, and how to boost their budgets as aid to Ukraine eats into national military coffers.

