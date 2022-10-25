Undersheriff faces charges in beanbag shooting

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Kansas undersheriff in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man with a homemade beanbag round out of his personal shotgun, a case that comes amid a national reckoning on police violence.

Virgil Brewer, who was with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office at the time, is facing a charge of reckless involuntary manslaughter for his deadly encounter with Steven Myers on Oct. 6, 2017. The shooting occurred in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.

A civil lawsuit brought by Myers’ family against Brewer and then-Barber County Sheriff Lonnie Small was settled in 2020 after county officials agreed to pay $3.5 million.