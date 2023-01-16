Universities seek more need-based scholarships

TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents believes greater investment of state tax dollars in need-based scholarships could play a key role in placing a university education within reach of more students.

Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to that idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in financial aid for the six public universities within the Board of Regents system. Her recommendation was forwarded this week to the 2023 Legislature, but there’s no guarantee lawmakers will bite despite Kansas falling far behind Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado in terms of state funding of financial aid.

“We just need more, more, more,” said Blake Flanders, president and chief executive officer of the state Board of Regents.