Universities seek more need-based scholarships

The Kansas Board of Regents wants the state to invest more tax dollars in need-based scholarships for colleges and universities. Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to the idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in financial aid.

January 16, 2023 - 2:51 PM

James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, urged Kansas House members to increase state funding to enable greater investment in academic facilities and equipment at the state’s seven technical colleges. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents believes greater investment of state tax dollars in need-based scholarships could play a key role in placing a university education within reach of more students.

Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to that idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in financial aid for the six public universities within the Board of Regents system. Her recommendation was forwarded this week to the 2023 Legislature, but there’s no guarantee lawmakers will bite despite Kansas falling far behind Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado in terms of state funding of financial aid.

“We just need more, more, more,” said Blake Flanders, president and chief executive officer of the state Board of Regents.

