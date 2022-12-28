 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Universities seek to fix teacher shortage

Kansas university officials want to offer solutions to solve a shortage of K-12 teachers. Retirements were expected to rise but COVID-19 accelerated the trend.

December 28, 2022

TOPEKA — Education deans at public universities in Kansas working on solutions to a K-12 teacher shortage want to dramatically expand over three years state financial aid for college students in education programs and to implement a partnership to uniformly compensate student teachers.

The task force appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents has also been working to refine an agreement among community colleges and universities allowing education students to automatically transfer 60 credit hours of courses. Another of 15 recommendations in the report draft would strengthen literacy instructional skills of teachers.

“I like that we’re responsive to what’s going on, even when people aren’t banging on our door to come up with solutions,” said Board of Regents chairman Jon Rolph of Wichita.

