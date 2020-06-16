Menu Search Log in

University of Kansas shortens its in-person fall semester

In-person instruction to end before Thanksgiving followed by online finals. Spring semester to begin Feb. 1.

The University of Kansas, Strong Hall. Courtesy photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced Monday that it will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester as it seeks to block a coronavirus wave.

Under the plan, classes would begin in person as scheduled on Aug. 24 and in-person instruction would end just before the Thanksgiving holiday, with students encouraged to leave campus, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. After Thanksgiving, there will be a week to study for finals, which will be done remotely as they were during the spring semester.

“Undoubtedly, the fall semester will be unlike any in history. It will require flexibility, compassion and resilience,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a campus message. “And it will require each of us to behave responsibly and in a way that benefits the entire community. If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that we are all in this together.”

