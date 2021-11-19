 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
US judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications

A federal judge ordered Kansas to suspend a new law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications. National nonprofit groups say it disenfranchises voters.

By

State News

November 19, 2021 - 2:37 PM

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge ordered Kansas on Friday to suspend a new law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications, siding with two national nonprofit groups that contend it disenfranchises voters.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil granted the preliminary injunction against the law sought by VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center. She also rejected the state’s efforts to dismiss the lawsuit.

She noted in her ruling the critical constitutional issues that still need to be decided in the case, finding that the public interest “leans in favor” of preliminarily blocking the law.

