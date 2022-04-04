 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Voting law: GOP targets drop boxes

Kansans will still be allowed a three-day grace period for mail-in ballots to arrive but conservative lawmakers still want to restrict the use of ballot drop boxes.

By

State News

April 4, 2022 - 2:34 PM

On the second floor of the courthouse, outside the Treasurer’s Office, is now located a dropbox for leaving payments and forms. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who vote by mail would still be allowed a three-day grace period for their ballots to arrive, after Republican state legislators abandoned a proposal Friday requiring ballots to arrive on Election Day. The GOP is still pursuing efforts to restrict the use of ballot drop boxes.

Republican lawmakers’ latest plans emerged Friday from negotiations between the House and Senate over proposals to tighten state election laws. While the Senate approved the proposal on ballot drop boxes late Friday, the House did not take it up before lawmakers adjourned early Saturday for their annual, three-week spring break.

The GOP-controlled Senate also approved a proposal that would cut the number of drop boxes across the state by more than 40% — with some significant decreases in rural, heavily Republican counties.

