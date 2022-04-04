Voting law: GOP targets drop boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who vote by mail would still be allowed a three-day grace period for their ballots to arrive, after Republican state legislators abandoned a proposal Friday requiring ballots to arrive on Election Day. The GOP is still pursuing efforts to restrict the use of ballot drop boxes.

Republican lawmakers’ latest plans emerged Friday from negotiations between the House and Senate over proposals to tighten state election laws. While the Senate approved the proposal on ballot drop boxes late Friday, the House did not take it up before lawmakers adjourned early Saturday for their annual, three-week spring break.

The GOP-controlled Senate also approved a proposal that would cut the number of drop boxes across the state by more than 40% — with some significant decreases in rural, heavily Republican counties.