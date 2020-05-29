Menu Search Log in

Wagle drops Senate bid

Susan Wagle is abandoning her bid for a U.S. Senate seat. The Kansas Senate president said she would not seek re-eleciton for her state post, either.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle said Thursday that she will not run for the U.S. Senate, citing “personal and political trials” in the last year for her decision.

Wagle announcement also indicated that she would not seek reelection to the Kansas Senate. The filing deadline is Monday.

The decision leaves U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach as the primary candidates for the GOP nomination for the seat.

