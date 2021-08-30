Wellington schools closed to COVID-19 outbreak

WICHITA, Kansas — The Wellington school district in south-central Kansas has closed all of its public schools because of COVID-19 outbreaks less than two weeks after classes started.

An announcement posted on the district’s website and on its social media channels late Thursday said Sumner County health officials deemed three of Wellington’s six buildings as outbreak schools.

As a precaution, the district decided to close all schools until Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. It also canceled all sports practices and school-related activities.