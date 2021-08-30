 | Mon, Aug 30, 2021
Wellington schools closed to COVID-19 outbreak

All sports practices and school-related activities suspended. At least 40 positive COVID-19 were discovered in first eight days of schools, including elementary-age students who are unable to get the vaccine.

August 30, 2021 - 10:24 AM

WICHITA, Kansas — The Wellington school district in south-central Kansas has closed all of its public schools because of COVID-19 outbreaks less than two weeks after classes started.

An announcement posted on the district’s website and on its social media channels late Thursday said Sumner County health officials deemed three of Wellington’s six buildings as outbreak schools.

As a precaution, the district decided to close all schools until Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. It also canceled all sports practices and school-related activities.

