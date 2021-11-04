 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
What’s in your water?

An environmental group warns that Kansas and Missouri residents may have unsafe amounts of arsenic, nitrates and other chemicals in their drinking water.

By

State News

November 4, 2021 - 9:24 AM

The Environmental Working Group released its latest database of drinking water quality information. Photo by (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and Missouri residents may be drinking unsafe amounts of arsenic, nitrates and other chemicals — even if their provider is meeting federal drinking water requirements, according to data published Wednesday by an environmental group.

The Environmental Working Group released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country so residents can access information about the contents of their drinking water. The information reported comes from state health agencies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In many cases, EWG sets far stricter standards for what it considers safe than the EPA allows under safe drinking water standards. Where hundreds of utilities reported chemicals at levels EWG would consider too high for people’s health, only a handful were above legal limits. 

