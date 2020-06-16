Wheat harvest begins

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas wheat harvest in Kansas is now underway in the state’s southern counties with progress about average for this time of year.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 9% of the wheat in Kansas has been cut.
That is ahead of the 1% a year ago and near the 8% average. About 32% of the crop is now mature.
