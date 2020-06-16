Menu Search Log in

Wheat harvest begins

Kansas farmers have begun harvesting wheat, at a pace on par with past years. Much of what's been harvested has been rated as "fair" or "good."

By

State News

June 16, 2020 - 9:46 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas wheat harvest in Kansas is now underway in the state’s southern counties with progress about average for this time of year.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 9% of the wheat in Kansas has been cut. 

That is ahead of the 1% a year ago and near the 8% average. About 32% of the crop is now mature.

Related
April 28, 2020
April 20, 2020
March 27, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending