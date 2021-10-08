 | Fri, Oct 08, 2021
Wichita battles water main break

The state's largest city was placed under a boil order after a large water main break. Schools were closed Friday.

October 8, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ largest city was placed under a water boil order after a large water main break, leading Wichita-area schools to close Friday and prompting residents to make a run on bottled water.

The city issued the advisory Thursday afternoon, affecting its nearly 400,000 residents and some surrounding communities following the break of a 42-inch main on Wichita’s north side.

Mayor Brandon Whipple asked residents not to hoard bottled water, but many area store shelves were wiped out of water by late Thursday.

