Wichita forms environmental concerns board

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After months of advocacy by activists, the Wichita City council has voted to establish a board to advise the council and city staff on environmental concerns, climate change and economic vitality.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to support Wichita’s Sustainability Integration Board, which will advise in such areas as reducing emissions and finding economic growth that is environmentally friendly.

The council had listened to 27 Wichita citizens during the past six months who spoke about climate change concerns, The Wichita Eagle reported.