Wichita police: Suicides increased more than 70%

WICHITA (AP) — The city of Wichita has seen a 70% increase in suicides this year and police officials said Monday stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak is likely a major factor.

As of Friday, the city has recorded 76 suicides this year, up from 44 at the same time last year and 59 in all of 2019, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said. The suicides include 44 using a gun, compared with 30 total suicides using a gun last year.

There have been 367 total suicide attempts so far this year, Cruz said.