Wichita sets base pay for city employees at $15 an hour

The city plans to fill 138 civilian positions and seven police officer positions that were created when COVID-19 forced communities to cut back more than a year ago.

August 25, 2021 - 8:32 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Full-time city employees in Wichita will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour, as part of a $670 million budget approved by the City Council.

Wichita officials had earlier predicted the city would face a $10 million to $11 million shortfall because of the coronavirus. But the city will received $70 million from the federal American Recovery Plan Act and unexpected increases in sales tax revenues.

With those funds, the city plans to fill jobs that were kept vacant, starting with 139 civilian positions and seven police officers, The Wichita Eagle reported.

