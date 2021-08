The Wichita school board voted Monday night to require masks in schools, beginning next Monday.

The move came as the district reported nearly 200 COVID-19 cases in its schools. Officials said nearly 1,700 students and teachers are currently under quarantine for the virus.

Wichita, the state’s largest district with about 47,000 students, began the school year earlier this month without a mask mandate, voting to “strongly recommend” that students and employees wear masks.