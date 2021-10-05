 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Woman complains about unwanted advances

Wyandotte Republican says she was forcibly kissed two times when she pushed the Johnson County Republican Party leader away to escape a third attempt.

October 5, 2021 - 10:29 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Wyandotte County Republican leader has filed a battery complaint against a Republican leader in neighboring Johnson County saying he forcibly kissed her at an anti-abortion event in August.

Stephanie Cashion, the vice chair of the Wyandotte County Republican Party, told the Associated Press that she made a complaint to police last month accusing Fabian Shepard, the Johnson County Republican Party chairman, of kissing her without her permission at a Kansans for Life fundraising event in Bonner Springs.

“I was victimized at an event, unwanted advances, and just wanted to make sure that I documented it in case it became politicized,” Cashion said.

