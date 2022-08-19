Woman faces new trial in day care death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman will be tried again in the death of a 9-month-old boy at a home day care, despite a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on Friday that let stand a ruling reversing her conviction.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said Friday it would proceed with a second trial for Carrody Buchhorn, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the Sept. 29, 2016, death of Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz at a Eudora home day care, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.