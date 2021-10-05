 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Women across Kansas march for abortion rights

Kansas women joined others across the country as part of a march in defense of abortion rights Saturday. The marches came in the wake of the new anti-abortion Texas Law, which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect.

State News

October 5, 2021 - 10:31 AM

The Manhattan march coincides with rallies across Kansas and nationwide in response to a restrictive new Texas law and other attacks on reproductive rights. Photo by Bailey Britton for Kansas Reflector

MANHATTAN — Kansans marched Saturday in defense of abortion rights in cities statewide in coordination with a national response to attacks on women’s reproductive rights.

The marches were planned in Manhattan, Topeka, Hays, Salina, Lawrence and several locations in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. The Rally to Defend Abortion Rights is a nationwide event, with the main demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Megan Hartford organized the march in Manhattan, which included speakers and a walk through the Aggieville district.

