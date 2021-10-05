Women across Kansas march for abortion rights

MANHATTAN — Kansans marched Saturday in defense of abortion rights in cities statewide in coordination with a national response to attacks on women’s reproductive rights.

The marches were planned in Manhattan, Topeka, Hays, Salina, Lawrence and several locations in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. The Rally to Defend Abortion Rights is a nationwide event, with the main demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Megan Hartford organized the march in Manhattan, which included speakers and a walk through the Aggieville district.