 | Mon, Mar 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Women needed for chips plan to succeed

More women are joining construction industries. The Biden administration is counting on more women seeing the value of construction jobs to tackle infrastructure projects across the country, including an increase in semiconductor manufacturing.

By

State News

March 27, 2023 - 2:03 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — MARCH 22: Ironworker apprentice Natalie Bell displays her Rosie the Riveter tattoo that she describes as a symbol of strength, March 22, 2023, at the Iron Workers 172 Training Center in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by (Photo by Graham Stokes for States Newsroom)

Natalie Bell was thinking about a career in art after college when a welding class and a delivery of four pizzas changed her career trajectory.

“I was taking a delivery out to a construction site and I met an ironworker who I was taking the delivery to,” said Bell, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. “I asked him, I said, ‘Hey, are you looking for apprentices? I don’t want to do college anymore, but I’m a welder.’ He said, ‘Yeah,’ and he gave me the number to the ironworkers union.”

Bell, now 23, said she was worried at first about being accepted.

Related
September 16, 2022
October 9, 2020
June 17, 2014
March 6, 2012
Most Popular