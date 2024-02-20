Women’s prison could add nursery

TOPEKA — The state’s only women’s prison could have a nursery center for mothers who give birth while incarcerated, if a proposed plan catches on.

The pilot plan would establish a correctional center nursery on the grounds of Topeka Correctional Facility, allowing inmates who qualify to live with their child for up to 36 months after the child’s birth.

“When baby needs to nurse, mom needs to nurse and vice versa,” said Sen. Kristen O’Shea, R-Topeka, who asked for the bill’s introduction. “It’s a natural rhythm. The crux of this is that baby needs mom, mom needs baby.”