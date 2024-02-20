 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Women’s prison could add nursery

A pilot program would establish a nursery center for mothers who give birth while incarcerated. The baby would stay with its mother at a special center for the first 36 months after the child's birth.

By

State News

February 20, 2024 - 3:36 PM

The Topeka Correctional Facility could house a nursery center if new legislation is approved. Photo by (Kansas Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA — The state’s only women’s prison could have a nursery center for mothers who give birth while incarcerated, if a proposed plan catches on.

The pilot plan would establish a correctional center nursery on the grounds of Topeka Correctional Facility, allowing inmates who qualify to live with their child for up to 36 months after the child’s birth.

“When baby needs to nurse, mom needs to nurse and vice versa,” said Sen. Kristen O’Shea, R-Topeka, who asked for the bill’s introduction. “It’s a natural rhythm. The crux of this is that baby needs mom, mom needs baby.”

