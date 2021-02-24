Wyandotte Nation set to open casino

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — After years of legal battles, the Wyandotte Nation plans to open a casino near Park City next week.
The Crosswinds Casino will open next Tuesday in Park City after operating for several months out of a small temporary facility, KAKE-TV reported.
The 20,000-square-foot casino offers 500 slots, 200 video gaming machines, a bar, cafe and a high-limit lounge.
