Wyandotte Nation set to open casino

Crosswinds Casino will open next Tuesday in Park City after operating for several months from a small temporary facility. The state objected to the project for decades.

February 24, 2021 - 9:33 AM

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — After years of legal battles, the Wyandotte Nation plans to open a casino near Park City next week.

The Crosswinds Casino will open next Tuesday in Park City after operating for several months out of a small temporary facility, KAKE-TV reported.

The 20,000-square-foot casino offers 500 slots, 200 video gaming machines, a bar, cafe and a high-limit lounge.

