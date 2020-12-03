State reports increase in virus deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Wednesday reported spikes in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as dozens of nursing homes experienced outbreaks and the state prepared to see that health care workers received the first available vaccines.

Allen County has 85 active cases. The total case count rose to 402 Wednesday, up by 28 from Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly said that the state expects to receive the first of two vaccine doses for 23,750 people by the middle of this month if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of a vaccine made by Pfizer. The FDA also will consider authorizing a vaccine made by Moderna, but doses of both would be rationed in the early stages and it likely will be months before a vaccine is available to most people. The first allotment of vaccines would be enough to give the first dose to one in every 122 of the state’s 2.9 million residents.