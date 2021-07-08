State suspends fees for securities industry

TOPEKA — The Legislature’s temporary moratorium on seizure of millions of dollars in fees collected by the state securities commissioner’s office left enough cash in that account to suspend for one year assessment of $16 million in licensing and registration fees.

The maneuvering was linked to potential settlement of a 2019 lawsuit challenging constitutionality of a Kansas law requiring transfer to the state general fund of securities fee revenue at the close of each fiscal year. The Legislature’s two-year timeout on securities fee transfers left sufficient reserves to suspend collections from individuals and companies for one year and possibly a second year.

The Kansas Insurance Department, which has jurisdiction over the state securities industry, plans to conduct a study to better align mandatory fees with actual costs of regulating the industry.