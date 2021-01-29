State to spend bulk of virus aid on education

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas anticipates getting at least $1.1 billion from the latest federal coronavirus relief package and expects to spend about half of it on K-12 schools, higher education and grants for child care, state data shows.

About $168 million is earmarked for testing, tracing and mitigation and another $26 million is planned for vaccine distribution, according to data provided by J.G. Scott, director of the Kansas Legislative Research Department. How the money is spent is dictated by federal law.

“The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all of us, but these funds are a step in the right direction by reinvesting in our state’s foundation to rebuild a healthier, stronger Kansas,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a news release.