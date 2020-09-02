Statue of Liberty ready for visitors

Lady Liberty is welcoming visitors again.

The Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration swung their doors open this week as part of New York City’s plan to reopen museums and cultural institutions.

Like many sites across the country, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. And like many sites, they are now operating on reduced capacity and following health and safety protocols as it relates to face masks and social distancing. There also are staggered entry times and tickets must first be purchased online.