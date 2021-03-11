Sticker Shock returns to local businesses

Allen County students descended on local businesses this week to deliver a shock to the system while reminding adults not to buy alcohol for minors.
The students brought “Sticker Shock” back to the county, a pre-spring break campaign designed to remind adults of the penalty that can come from buying alcohol for those who are underage. The campaign also is intended to remind teens to make healthy choices, free from alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
Students placed stickers at various businesses in Iola, Humboldt and Moran. The stickers read: “Buying alcohol for a minor can come with a hefty price.” Stickers were placed on cases of beer, seltzers, ciders and coolers.
Local law enforcement were on hand to speak with students and observe as they placed the stickers.
According to a 2020 Kansas Communities that Care (KCTC) student survey, almost 25% reported adults purchased alcohol for them.
“I feel this is a great time to remind adults in Allen County during spring break that it is illegal to purchase alcohol for minors.” said Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator.
The Sticker Shock Campaign is supported by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, local law enforcement and Kansas Alcoholic and Beverage Control .
Participating businesses included Humboldt Fitness Center, Stacy Cakes and Opie’s Family Restaurant, Freedom Liquor, Pete’s stores, State Street Liquor, G&W Foods, O’Shaughnessy Liquor, Mildred Store, Marmaton Market and Allison’s Country Liquor.