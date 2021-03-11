Menu Search Log in

Sticker Shock returns to local businesses

Area students place stickers on alcoholic containers to remind adults not to provide liquor to minors.

By

News

March 11, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Iola High School student Caiden Cloud presses a sticker warning of the dangers of buying alcohol for minors at State Street Liquor, part of the Sticker Shock Campaign. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County students descended on local businesses this week to deliver a shock to the system while reminding adults not to buy alcohol for minors.

Marmaton Valley students place stickers on alcohol cases.Courtesy photo
Chief Shane Smith, Alyson Ard, Mary Brown, Brian Campbell, Marmaton Valley Principal, Kelci Botts, Teacher and Deputy Daren Kellerman. Courtesy photo

The students brought “Sticker Shock” back to the county, a pre-spring break campaign designed to remind adults of the penalty that can come from buying alcohol for those who are underage. The campaign also is intended to remind teens to make healthy choices, free from alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Students placed stickers at various businesses in Iola, Humboldt and Moran. The stickers read: “Buying alcohol for a minor can come with a hefty price.” Stickers were placed on cases of beer, seltzers, ciders and coolers.

Humboldt students and others participated in Sticker Shock. From left are Darcie Croisant, Chase DeMeritt, Jacob Harrington, Nobby Davis, Brian Plumlee, Carsyn Galloway, Aisley Galloway, Chanlynn Wrestler, Shelby Shaughnessy, Sophie Barlow and Sydnea Bumstead. Courtesy photo

Local law enforcement were on hand to speak with students and observe as they placed the stickers.

According to a 2020 Kansas Communities that Care (KCTC) student survey, almost 25% reported adults purchased alcohol for them. 

“I feel this is a great time to remind adults in Allen County during spring break that it is illegal to purchase alcohol for minors.” said Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator. 

The Sticker Shock Campaign is supported by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, local law enforcement and Kansas Alcoholic and Beverage Control .

Iola High School students and others put stickers on alcohol cases. From left, Drug-Free Community Coordinator Jessica McGinnis, Max Anderson, India Barney, State Street Liquor owner Susan Thompson, Marlee Westhoff, Deputy Brian Plumlee, Caiden Cloud, Terry Burgoon with Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control, and Macie Hoag.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School students apply stickers to alcohol packages.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School’s Marlee Westhoff applies stickers on cases of beer at State Street Liquor. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Participating businesses included Humboldt Fitness Center, Stacy Cakes and Opie’s Family Restaurant, Freedom Liquor, Pete’s stores, State Street Liquor, G&W Foods, O’Shaughnessy Liquor, Mildred Store, Marmaton Market and Allison’s Country Liquor.

