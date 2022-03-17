Storm shelter to be placed near Carlyle Church

Allen County commisioners and representatives of Carlyle Presbyterian Church made a last-minute location change on Tuesday, just a week before the installation of six storm shelters.

The storm shelters will be installed in five places around Allen County that lack such protection: Carlyle, Petrolia, Mildred, northeast Iola and two in Savonburg.

The county selected locations for each shelter, but learned the state wouldn’t approve their preferred site near the Prairie Spirit trailhead.