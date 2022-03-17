 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Storm shelter to be placed near Carlyle Church

A last-minute change will allow the county to place a storm shelter near the church. There had been some debate over where to put it, after the state squashed their original site near the Prairie Spirit Trailhead.

Allen County commisioners and representatives of Carlyle Presbyterian Church made a last-minute location change on Tuesday,  just a week before the installation of six storm shelters.

The storm shelters will be installed in five places around Allen County that lack such protection: Carlyle, Petrolia, Mildred, northeast Iola and two in Savonburg.

The county selected locations for each shelter, but learned the state wouldn’t approve their preferred site near the Prairie Spirit trailhead. 

