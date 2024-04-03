 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan

An earthquake during the morning rushing hour in Taiwan on Wednesday killed nine people and injured more than 1,000.

By

News

April 3, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Rescue workers stand near the site of a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways Photo by AP Photo/Johnson Lai

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, stranding dozens of workers at quarries and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings.

The quake, which also injured more than 1,000, was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 93 miles away in the capital of Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings, and schools evacuated students to sports fields as aftershocks rattled the island nation.

Rescuers fanned out in Hualien, looking for people who may be trapped and using excavators to stabilize damaged buildings. The numbers of people missing, trapped or stranded fluctuated as authorities learned of more in trouble and worked to locate or free them.

Related
December 31, 2020
July 5, 2019
December 4, 2018
May 12, 2014
Most Popular