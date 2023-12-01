Students can gain financial insight

Iola High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator Dana Daugharthy has found a unique avenue to address the absence of a business curriculum at the school.

The school offers only one option — an online Consumer and Personal Finance class.

It has been over five years since the school has employed a full-time business teacher, and nearly 10 years since it had more than one. The lack of teachers is due to an effort by the district to raise teacher salaries. When the business teachers left, they were not replaced and the money saved from those positions helped increase wages for the remaining teachers in the district.