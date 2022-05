A dozen Iola High School students cheered and celebrated as school board members agreed to spend $50,000 to replace outdated weightlifting equipment.

Weight teacher Mike Wilhelm and wrestling coach Jason Bates asked the board to support the purchase of $75,000 in new equipment, with $25,000 paid by a grant from Health Forward Foundation.

They offered a detailed presentation to the board, with photos of old and damaged equipment compared to the items they wanted to buy.