Success comes home to roost for Meiwes

Levi Meiwes has been counting on his chickens, and they’ve helped him hatch a plan to graduate from college nearly debt- free.

Meiwes, a senior at Iola High School and a valedictorian candidate, capitalized on his entrepreneurial spirit to start his own business, raising chickens to sell as both eggs and chicks.

Soon, he’ll be headed to Kansas State University to study animal science with an emphasis in poultry production. He predicts he’ll graduate debt-free, or close, thanks in part to the income he’s earned from his business, along with working for his parents and other area farmers. He also has a job lined up at the poultry barn at K-State, and has received tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships.