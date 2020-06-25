Suit: Kansas official must disclose uncounted ballot names

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The top election official in Kansas violated the state’s open records law by refusing to release the names of people who cast provisional ballots or say whether their votes were counted, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sued Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab in Shawnee County District Court seeking a court order that would force him to disclose the information.

ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Loud Light, a non-profit group whose mission is to increase voter turnout, and voting rights advocate Davis Hammet.