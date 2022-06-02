Summit to focus on hunger solutions

Paige Olson knows what it is like to struggle to feed a family.
For a few months early in the COVID-19 pandemic, both she and her husband were unemployed. They relied on donated boxes of food, and a support system of family and friends.
“We would feed our three boys first, and eat what was left,” she said.
Their health suffered, both from poor nutrition and the stress of wondering where their next meal might come from. Even so, they were lucky, she said, because of their support system.
“I don’t know what it’s like to be food insecure for the long-term, but for a few months, it was awful.”
She began the process of applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, but found the 36-page application too intimidating, especially for her mindset at the time.
Olson now works for Kansas Appleseed, an organization that battles hunger and other issues. In her role, Olson has advocated for anti-hunger legislation and works to bring people together to solve issues related to food insecurity. She also helps people fill out SNAP applications — which is still pretty intimidating.
Kansas Appleseed will host a Southeast Kansas Hunger Action Summit from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. There is no cost to attend, and lunch is provided.
The event will bring together people from a variety of backgrounds to discuss various issues related to food insecurity and anti-hunger programs.
Presentations will discuss SNAP benefits, food pantries, farmers markets, child nutrition programs, transportation and more with discussions led by representatives from Humanity House, Live Well Crawford County, Thrive Allen County and the Mid America Regional Council.
SOUTHEAST Kansas is one of the most food insecure regions of the state, according to Kansas Appleseed’s research. About one in four residents in the region are food insecure; statewide, that number is one in six.
Put simply, food insecurity means not knowing where your next meal is coming from.
In Allen County, a survey found 2,059 residents don’t have consistent access to nutritious, healthy food. That’s 16.3% of the population.
And when it comes to children, 23.7% (681 children) are food insecure.
About 14.3% of Allen County households receive SNAP benefits.
In the summer of 2021, Kansas Appleseed had conversations with many Southeast Kansans about food insecurity and related issues in their communities.
Monday’s summit is a way to take lessons learned from those conversations and turn them into solutions, Olson said.
“Power comes from the number of people working on this issue. Let’s get everyone together to figure out how we can solve it,” she said.
THE HUNGER Action Summit begins with registration at noon, followed by lunch catered by Simply Delicious.
Olson offered a preview of the presentations:
• Kansas Appleseed’s Caleb Smith will talk about voter engagement and legislative work.
• Humanity House’s Tracy Keagle will discuss inclusive food pantry policies.
• Live Well Crawford County’s Matt O’Malley will talk about how the organization promotes food access.
• Thrive Allen County’s Jessica Thompson will explain how transportation programs work with trips to grocery stores.
• The Mid America Regional Council’s Lauren Schaumburg will discuss SNAP and farmers markets, particularly the Double Up Food Bucks program.
Later in the afternoon, attendees will break into small groups to discuss topics including:
• Increasing SNAP Participation
• Rural Policy Barriers to Food Accessibility
• Mutual Aid and Food Pantries
• Child Nutrition Strategies
At the summit, Olson plans to provide information about hunger in each of the 10 counties in Southeast Kansas. She also wants people to see and hold the 36-page SNAP application, and review the multitude of documents required for approval.
“I hope people leave with really good information, and I hope they feel energized and ready to make real change in their communities,” she said.
She also encourages attendance by those who have experienced food insecurity.
“I want this to be a safe space. I know it’s scary and it’s difficult to talk about, but it’s important to know how it impacts our friends and neighbors.”
Advertisement