Support for KS water likely not forthcoming

It doesn’t look as if 2020 will be a watershed year in terms of financial relief.

October 7, 2020 - 8:48 AM

TOPEKA — Five governors and the Kansas Legislature have collaborated for more than a decade to ignore state law requiring allocation of $8 million annually to support policy and programs aimed at maintaining the state’s water supply.

The Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly agreed to appropriate $6.9 million this fiscal year to support the state water plan, but the governor responded to a projected revenue shortfall by slashing $1.1 million allocated to the Kansas Water Office. It’s not clear if 2021 Legislature and Kelly have wiggle room to restore that money in the next year or so.

