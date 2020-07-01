Menu Search Log in

Survey: 87% of Americans unhappy with state of the country

Almost 90% of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the state of the country, and their unhappiness is affecting their political decisions four months before the presidential election, a new study from Pew Research Center shows.

By

News

July 1, 2020 - 10:00 AM

President Donald Trump participates in a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Friday. Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON — Almost 90% of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the state of the country, and their unhappiness is affecting their political decisions four months before the presidential election, a new study from Pew Research Center shows.

Only 17% of Americans of any party say they are “proud” of the U.S. while 71% say they feel angry and 66% fearful. Just 12% of Americans say they are satisfied with the direction of the country, less than half of the 31% who said the same in a study in April; 87% now say they are dissatisfied.

The latest Pew online panel survey, which tracks opinions of the same respondents over time, was conducted June 16-22 — just as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in Sunbelt states and the recession deepened. It has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.

Related
June 22, 2020
June 10, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 2, 2020
Trending