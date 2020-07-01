Survey: 87% of Americans unhappy with state of the country

WASHINGTON — Almost 90% of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the state of the country, and their unhappiness is affecting their political decisions four months before the presidential election, a new study from Pew Research Center shows.

Only 17% of Americans of any party say they are “proud” of the U.S. while 71% say they feel angry and 66% fearful. Just 12% of Americans say they are satisfied with the direction of the country, less than half of the 31% who said the same in a study in April; 87% now say they are dissatisfied.

The latest Pew online panel survey, which tracks opinions of the same respondents over time, was conducted June 16-22 — just as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in Sunbelt states and the recession deepened. It has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.