Swift’s concerts post seismic levels

LOS ANGELES — It seems Seattle Swifties aren’t the only fans who know how to shake it off to seismic proportions.

A recent study from Caltech researchers found that Taylor Swift‘s Los Angeles fans also caused earthquake-like activity when the superstar took over Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for six nights in August. Caltech seismologist Gabrielle Tepp oversaw the study, titled “Shake to the Beat: Exploring the Seismic Signals and Stadium Response of Concerts and Music Fans.”

Swift’s Aug. 5, 2023, show was at the center of the study, published Wednesday. The “Shake It Off” star played to an audience of approximately 70,000 fans, who sang and danced along to dozens of her hits. Signals from the show were registered on seismic network stations within 5.6 miles of the stadium, and on “strong-motion sensors placed near and inside the stadium,” the abstract says.