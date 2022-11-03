Take a trip to Doublewide, Texas

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School brings a tale about colorful characters, a few family secrets and a good old-fashioned double-cross — all inside a quaint trailer park.

The MVHS Drama Department performs “Doublewide, Texas” on Friday and Saturday evening in the old MVHS gymnasium.

The story is about a tight-knit group of friends and relatives trying to keep their home — a collection of doublewide trailers — from being annexed into nearby Tugaloo, Texas, which would almost certainly force them to move.