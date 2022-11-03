Take a trip to Doublewide, Texas

 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
November 3, 2022 - 2:04 PM

The cast of Marmaton Valley High School’s “Doublewide, Texas” includes, from left, Ava Newman, Lily Mynatt, Sophia Heim, Kaitlyn Drake, Kiowa Bloemer, Jeff Spillman, Bailey LaRue, Mallory Heim (on the couch) and Jaedon Granere. Photo by PHOTOS BY HALIE LUKEN/MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School brings a tale about colorful characters, a few family secrets and a good old-fashioned double-cross — all inside a quaint trailer park.

The MVHS Drama Department performs “Doublewide, Texas” on Friday and Saturday evening in the old MVHS gymnasium. 

The story is about a tight-knit group of friends and relatives trying to keep their home — a collection of doublewide trailers — from being annexed into nearby Tugaloo, Texas, which would almost certainly force them to move.

