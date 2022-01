Humboldt photographer Mike Myer was at Perry Lake in northeast Kansas over the weekend, where he snapped some spectacular photos of a nest of eagles, both resting on tree branches and in flight. The migratory birds of prey are a popular attraction along Kansas bodies of water this time of year.

