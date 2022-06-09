Taking a gamble on pheasants

John Booth of Moran isn’t afraid to take a gamble.
He’s done it before, when more than 13 years ago he served as a boat captain and lead fishing excursions in Alaska. He came home to find local work when his wife, Susan, was diagnosed with an illness.
Then four years ago, he hurt his back. As part of rehabilitation, he started to walk and hunt.
That led him to a pheasant hunting trip in Pittsburg, which would start him down the path of a new adventure.
“There’s not very many birds in our area. The guy leading the hunt said there’s such a shortage, you can’t hunt after February or March even though the season runs through April,” Booth said.
It gave him an idea.
He asked a friend, Jacob I. Schwartz, an Amish man who had done contracting work at Booth’s house, if he wanted to help him raise pheasants.
“We jumped in with no equipment and no birds. I had no clue what I was doing,” Booth said.
“Four years later, we’re raising 50,000 pheasants.”
THE PHEASANT farming business is more supportive than competitive, Booth soon discovered.
“The hatcheries want you to succeed, because the bigger you get, the more birds you buy,” he said. “And they’re just really good people that would help, anyway.”
Booth did his research, and found numerous hatcheries and organizations that gave him advice.
Thunder Country Outdoors, a pheasant hatchery in Richmond, gave him a tour of its facility and told him how to get started. They recommended he contact Prairie Land Game Birds, a hatchery in Hunter, where Booth now buy chicks.
He also attended a conference with one of the country’s largest producers, and started working with the North American Gamebird Association (NAGA). The organization featured Booth’s operation in an article in its May/June magazine.
Not everyone was so confident of the endeavor.
His banker said he was crazy when he asked for a $50,000 loan to raise pheasants.
“This is a very volatile business. It’s high risk, high reward,” Booth said. “One storm, one disease, you could be out of business. And there’s no insurance available.”
Still, his banker gave him the money. Booth bought 6,000 pheasants in 2019.
He named the business Dutch Country Pheasants.
THE MOST unique part of Booth’s business is his partnership with the Amish.
Initially, Schwartz and two of his brothers worked with Booth as full partners “on a handshake deal.”
The two brothers later decided they would rather work for the business as employees, rather than have the responsibility of a partnership. They take care of the pheasants.
The pheasants are raised on the Schwartz farm in Dennis, an unincorporated community in Labette County. It takes Booth about an hour to drive there.
Because the pheasant farm is run by the Amish, it operates without electricity. The Amish build the various barns — they’re building more for a total of 36 — and the outdoor pens. The barns are well-insulated and heated with lanterns filled with oil and a kerosene heater when necessary. The chicks need to be kept in a facility that’s about 95 degrees.
After 12 to 14 days, they darken the barns so the birds can’t see each other as easily. At four weeks, they put blinders on each bird to block their forward vision to prevent them from having a direct line-of-sight to other birds. The blinders don’t prevent them from eating or drinking.
“Pheasants like to pick on each other. We do that so they don’t fight.”
The birds’ nutritional needs are complex. Booth hired a nutritionist to guide him and his partners.
“Our feed book has seven pages. I don’t know what any of it does. That’s why I pay someone to take care of that,” Booth said.
Every 1,000 birds will eat a ton of feed every three to four weeks. Feed prices doubled this year, so Booth had to raise his prices, as well. He predicts he will make the same profit as last year because of the increased costs.
He’s also terrified about the recent outbreaks of avian flu across Kansas and the Midwest. If avian flu were to infect his flock, all the birds would need to be destroyed.
Because of that, his birds are tested every 90 days. He has to provide a certification showing the birds are healthy before he can take them to his customers.
“It’s very scary,” he said.
Pheasants are fragile creatures, he said: “There’s about 4 million ways to kill a pheasant.”
THAT FIRST year, Booth and his wife came up with a plan to find buyers for the flock of 6,000.
They combed through the NAGA magazine, making note of every hunting club that advertised. Then, they wrote handwritten letters to each, 100 in all.
It didn’t take long before someone responded. He wanted to buy all of them.
Encouraged by the success, Booth doubled his flock the next year. Even though it was the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and that slowed things a bit, Booth quickly sold out.
“I had so many calls I could have sold more than double,” he said.
So, the year after that he raised 20,000 pheasants. This year, he has commitments to sell 49,000.
“That kind of growth is unheard of, and we do it all without electricity,” he said.
“It’s a ton more work than we ever dreamed. We dove in blind — sink or swim — and we got lucky.”
Advertisement