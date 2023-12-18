 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Taking a second look

Allen Community College's board of trustees want another look at newly implemented financial policy for international students after complaints from instructors and students.

December 18, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Allen Community College students Ayoup Bader of Jordan, left, and Wisom Nkwemba of South Africa address the board of trustees last week to share their views on new policies that do not allow payment plans for international students and require them to live on campus and enroll in ACC’s meal plan. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

ACC English instructor Tracy Lee took administrators to task last week, accusing a new policy regarding international students as discriminatory. 

Lee requested Allen Community College board members change the newly implemented policy that requires international students pay their tuition in full at the start of the semester rather than in installments as well as the new mandate that they reside on campus and be enrolled in the school’s food service meal plan.

The new policies were approved last spring.

